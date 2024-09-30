Lance Archer Calls This Fellow AEW Star 'The Body Guy Of All Body Guys'

AEW's roster is known for its athleticism. Because of this, most of the stars are of a smaller build compared to the bulky wrestlers of a few generations ago. However, Lance Archer notably stands out on the roster due to his hulking size, but the veteran is very aware that he isn't the biggest guy on the roster.

Speaking om his "Hawk's Nest" podcast, Archer praised Brian Cage and explained why his moniker of "The Machine" isn't an exaggeration. "He is the body guy of all body guys, you know, in modern wrestling," Archer claimed. "He's just — he's a different element." He also pointed out how Cage has kept himself in incredible shape for as long as the two AEW stars have known each other.

Archer's history with Cage stems back to their days WWE's FCW, and when asked when they'll have a match again, the "Murderhawk Monster" recalled having to wrestle "The Machine" back in 2009 when he just left TNA and had a WWE tryout with three different matches. "One of the singles matches was Brian Cage," he recalled. "So, he helped me get a job there. I've known Cage for a while."

Additionally, while recalling the WWE tryout, Archer noted that Cage wasn't as big in 2009 as he is right now, but that he was always in great shape and was very agile for his size. He then noted that Cage maintained his athleticism and adapted to his body as he physically grew. "Cage was an athlete who got to be the machine he is today," Archer concluded.

