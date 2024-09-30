Nic Nemeth, Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler, Reacts To Vince McMahon Netflix Series

The "Mr. McMahon" documentary has been one of the most talked-about topic in the wrestling sphere for days, since its release with many veterans giving their opinions on what they saw versus what they experienced while working for Vince McMahon. While Nic Nemeth has moved on from his days as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, the TNA World Champion gave his take on the docuseries during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

According to Nemeth, the documentary was incredibly well done and it showed a lot of the human side to McMahon. "I didn't think he expected any other news to happen while they were filming it that would, in the negative sense, so he really opened himself up," he noted.

Nemeth added that he's had many heart-to-hearts with McMahon across the years in private, but that he never saw his old boss appear quite as human as he did during the docuseries. "It's very interesting, I want to hear what everyone thinks about it. There's this story and then there's actually being there," Nemeth said.

The TNA World Champion further expanded on his remarks about how human McMahon seemed later in the podcast, explaining that he believed the portrayal. While he did note that he can't say whether or not the former WWE boss was telling the truth, it seemed real enough to him, noting that he believes McMahon wanted to make his father proud after he inherited the promotion.

