Eric Bischoff Recalls Trolling WWE's Vince McMahon During Monday Night Wars

The Monday Night Wars were one of the most historic periods in WWE history; a time that pit Vince McMahon's WWE against WCW, then led by Eric Bischoff, in a war for ratings in the wrestling sphere. The pivotal time period in wrestling was once again brought to light during the six-part Netflix series "Mr. McMahon," which was released last week and chronicled the former WWE Chairman's rise to power in the industry, to his downfall due to a multitude of scandals. On an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff reviewed the fourth episode of the series, which centered around the Wars. Bischoff said that during their feud in the ratings, he never actually spoke with McMahon in person, though he did his best to troll him and get under his skin. Bischoff explained that at one point during the battle, he took out a billboard across the street from McMahon's office in Titan Towers.

"I thought, 'That'll be fun.' This is that point in time where I was trying to get into his head and get him off balance and make him do stupid s***," he explained. "I called the billboard company and called my marketing team and said, 'I want a big poster for our next pay-per-view for 30 days out in front of Titan Tower,' just to piss him off every day he came into work and to piss him off on his way home."

Bischoff said he called McMahon to continue to troll him. He said he asked how the sign looked, as he hadn't had the "chance to come out and see it." Bischoff said with a laugh that McMahon never called him back.

