Matt Hardy Addresses Allegations Against Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

One of the questions many fans had as soon as the allegations against Vince McMahon were made public was how so many working there seemingly had no idea what was happening within WWE. While Matt Hardy might not have been a "McMahon guy," the veteran recently commented on the allegations and revealed the little he was aware of on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Hardy admitted hearing about Rita Chatterton's accusations against McMahon, as well as a massage therapist claiming she was assaulted by him in 2006. "There was never any punishment — there had never been, like, any repercussions for any of these things so I think that had left everyone to question, like, you know, how legitimate is it?" Hardy said.

"The stuff that is being claimed is very, very bad and is stuff that, just, a bad person would do," the former TNA World Champion noted. Hardy then pointed out that it seems like McMahon's alleged actions are a pattern. He then revisited his earlier comment, explaining that no one really took the allegations too seriously because they were never proven in a court of law.

