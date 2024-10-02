Matt Hardy Addresses Allegations Against Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon
One of the questions many fans had as soon as the allegations against Vince McMahon were made public was how so many working there seemingly had no idea what was happening within WWE. While Matt Hardy might not have been a "McMahon guy," the veteran recently commented on the allegations and revealed the little he was aware of on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.
Hardy admitted hearing about Rita Chatterton's accusations against McMahon, as well as a massage therapist claiming she was assaulted by him in 2006. "There was never any punishment — there had never been, like, any repercussions for any of these things so I think that had left everyone to question, like, you know, how legitimate is it?" Hardy said.
"The stuff that is being claimed is very, very bad and is stuff that, just, a bad person would do," the former TNA World Champion noted. Hardy then pointed out that it seems like McMahon's alleged actions are a pattern. He then revisited his earlier comment, explaining that no one really took the allegations too seriously because they were never proven in a court of law.
The allegations have made Matt Hardy feel conflicted about Vince McMahon
Hardy was then asked what his feelings were about the allegations against McMahon, which he described as "awful." The veteran admitted that McMahon was one of the people responsible for giving The Hardy Boyz an opportunity, and that he was someone Hardy worked with for years in order to get the life he now has, which he will always appreciate.
"In society, if you do bad and terrible things, you also need to be held accountable for it," he said. "It makes me feel very conflicted about Vince. It's one of those things where, you know, you wish you didn't have to feel in such a negative way towards someone."
Hardy further described the entire topic as "complicated," and said it makes him conflicted to the point where he's not sure what to do. "In a way, you want Vince to be good because he did good things for you in your life, but then also in a way — like, oh my God — if someone did all these things he did, like, he's a very bad person," he explained. Hardy also added that if the allegations are true, McMahon should be held accountable.
