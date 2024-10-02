Why Matt Hardy Says WWE's Vince McMahon Wasn't As Connected To What Was 'Current'

Aside from the many serious allegations made against Vince McMahon personally, lots of viewers began to dislike his booking decisions during the "PG Era," especially when his storylines slowly became more and more out of touch with the WWE audience. In the past, Matt Hardy commented on how McMahon often booked wrestlers to lose in their hometowns, but on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," he gave his take on why his former boss couldn't keep up with the modern audience.

Advertisement

Hardy noted how McMahon was very aware of what fans wanted early on, but by the 2010s things took a shift. The veteran recalled a conversation McMahon had with him and Bray Wyatt in which the former WWE Chairman tried to explain how special their pairing was. "And he never went into like the specifics of what it was, but you know, at the end of the day we both thought we shouldn't be wrestling on TV," he recalled.

During his pairing with Wyatt, Hardy further recalled how they had several squash matches on television, which he felt did nothing for the tag team or any of their opponents. "We're much better if we have some remote vignettes and we tell stories and whatever else," he added. Hardy claimed it would've been better if The Deleters of Worlds instead build towards title matches with potential opponents through vignettes instead of matches. "I just feel like, later on, towards the end of the 2010s, he just wasn't as connected to what was current in culture and society," Hardy concluded.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.