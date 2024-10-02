How Eric Bischoff Thinks Mike Tyson Situation Would Have Played Out In WWE Today

"Controversy creates cash" has long been a mantra of former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, even using it for the title of his book. Bischoff has gone on record, most recently in Netflix's six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon," saying he believed WWE's partnership with Mike Tyson in 1998 was a smart business move. But on his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was asked if he believed WWE would still involve Tyson in a hypothetical 2024 situation where Vince McMahon was still in charge.

"I think Vince would [want to], but I think the network would shut him down," Bischoff speculated. "Because they'd get the most heat. ... Ultimately it's the network's decision that rules everything. They'll give you a lot of latitude, and clearly [former USA head] Bonnie Hammer gave Vince a lot of latitude during this period of time. But I think in today's environment, after everything that has happened, the #MeToo movement, and what we're seeing with Sean Combs now and the tentacles that allegedly has ... I don't think in today's environment a network would tolerate it."

Tyson's involvement with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in 1998 generated a slew of press from outlets that would not give coverage to wrestling otherwise. Injecting Tyson into Austin's feud with Shawn Michaels helped WrestleMania 14 become a box office success, generating a 2.30 pay-per-view buyrate, and shifting momentum back to WWE's side during the "Monday Night War." But despite its success, the move remains controversial even today, due to Tyson having been convicted of rape in 1992. "Mr. McMahon" unearthed an awkward 2015 interview clip where Stephanie McMahon seemed unaware of Tyson's criminal record when he joined the company. In the same "83 Weeks" episode, Bischoff offered his opinion on Stephanie's faux pas.

