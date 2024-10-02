Tony Khan Promises Long AEW Dynamite Overrun Tonight: 'Could Be A Half Hour Or More!'

Wednesday was a big day for All Elite Wrestling, as its new multimedia rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery was unveiled before the fifth anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" hits airwaves from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that TBS was giving the show its "longest overrun ever." "Dynamite" has been known to run a few minutes over the top of the hour at 10pm EST, but Khan said in his post that Wednesday's overrun "could be a half hour or more!"

"TONIGHT, to celebrate 5 years of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, TBS has given us our biggest overrun ever for tonight's action, could be a half hour or more!" Khan posted. The AEW CEO alluded to further announcements to come, likely referring to the media deal news, which dropped shortly thereafter.

I can't wait to celebrate with all of you on TBS tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2024

"Dynamite" will see AEW International Champion Will Ospreay take on a recently-debuted Ricochet, with whom he has a storied history in the ring. Fresh off his lumberjack strap match on "AEW Collision" against Jeff Jarrett, "Hangman" Adam Page will face Juice Robinson. Britt Baker will make her return to TV in her hometown to take on Serena Deeb. In another title bout, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will defend his gold against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, and both titles will be on the line for the first 20 minutes of the match.

