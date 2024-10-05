Former WWE Star Maven Pinpoints Moment That Caused His 'Lifelong' Back Injury

At WrestleMania 18, Maven went one-on-one with Goldust for the WWE Hardcore Championship, and despite the match only lasting three minutes long and ending in no contest, Maven suffered an injury that would affect him for the rest of his life.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Maven reflected on a back injury he sustained in the early stages of the match and expressed how it could have contributed to living with three herniated discs.

"We had a spot early on in the match where on the outside, I would take a beal into the barricade. What I didn't know is how my body was going to fold once it hit that barricade and would probably be the beginning of what would become a lifelong back injury. I sit right now with three herniated discs and I have to be led to believe it all started that fateful night in Toronto," revealed Maven. "As soon as my body hit that barricade, I knew it had bent in a way it just wasn't designed to bend. In no way shape or form was it Goldust's fault. In fact, Dustin took as good a care of me that night as he possibly could have, it's just a cost of doing business."

Maven also mentioned how he didn't feel that he injured his back immediately as he described how adrenaline from performing at WrestleMania prolonged the discomfort he was feeling until the next day.

