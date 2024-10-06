WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Opens Up About Randy Orton's Father, Bob

WWE's Randy Orton, who is a third-generation wrestler, has taken his name further than both his father and grandfather did during their days in the industry. But his father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., paved the way for him and gave him a kickstart in WWE.

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently looked back at Bob Orton's career during an episode of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast and expressed the respect he has for both Randy and Bob Orton. Rikishi stated that his favorite match of his career was the Hell in a Cell match at WWE Armageddon 2000, but he feels that if he ever makes a comeback and faces off against someone like Randy, he could top that performance.

"Randy's a GOAT. I think Randy can bring the best out of 'Kishi out there, you know what I mean? And make me forget my age and stuff," the veteran said.

He additionally described Randy as an "icon," and noted how he never faced Randy during his career. He claimed that "The Viper" was good friends with his late brother, Umaga, while Rikishi also spoke fondly about his love for the Ortons, and added that both father and son are two of the best workers the industry has seen.

Advertisement

"That family, you know, they're the Ortons, you know what I mean?" said Rikishi. "You know when he threw them damn elbows on you and dropped those elbows on you ... nobody throws an elbow like old Bob Orton. And now here comes Randy, you know, his son just picks up everything what his pops, you know, has taught, and so far carries on the family legacy," Rikishi said.

He praised the father and son for the legacy they've left behind in the industry.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.