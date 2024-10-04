Mercedes Mone Explains What She Learned By Sitting In AEW Production Truck

Mercedes Mone seems to be at home in AEW now, considering that the TBS Champion recently declared that showing up to the inaugural All In pay-per-view removed all ideas of returning to WWE. However, it seems like Mone is becoming more and more involved, as she recently shared some behind-the-scenes insights into how AEW produces their shows, in the latest edition of "Moné Mag."

The TBS Champion says she's always loved getting involved with the production of wrestling shows, and recalled sitting in the production truck with Mike Mansury during an AEW New York show, who showed her how things are done. "It was mind-blowing to watch the talent and crew work together to hit their marks, perfectly timing commercial breaks and cutting to the right cameras," she recalled. Mone noted that this was something wrestlers don't often think about, and noted that there's a lot that goes into entertaining the audience at home.

She further explained that everything in production is time, and described it as a delicate balance. "Each segment, every match, everything is calculated to fit into that two-hour window, and let me tell you, hitting those marks is crucial," she explained. Mone pointed out that big spots additionally have to be planned around commercial breaks, making precision really important. She also praised the production team, and said that they deserve everyone's respect. Regarding camera work, Mone said her experience with production made her realize just how much more complicated the process is. "As a talent, you have to know where your cameras are if you want to perform at your best. The better you understand that, the better you can connect with the audience," she wrote.

