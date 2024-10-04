Bully Ray Reacts To AEW's Broadcast Rights Deal With WBD

After months of anticipation, All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery are officially extending their partnership with a multi-year, multimedia rights deal that is reportedly worth upwards of $150 million per year. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has since weighed in on this news in the latest edition of "Busted Open After Dark."

"Congratulations to AEW," Ray said. "[I'm] very happy for them. Business is business. There's business outside of the ring and there's business inside of the ring. And despite some of the flaws inside of the ring that we talk about on 'Busted Open' and here on 'Busted Open After Dark,' Tony [Khan] and AEW were able to secure themselves a new TV deal. We will be talking about them for years to come. Very happy for them.

"Like I said, can't say enough good things. That's really positive news. As a guy that worked for an up-and-coming company that struggled financially, ECW, I realize and understand how big of a step forward this is for AEW."

According to Ray, the finalization of this deal is not only a positive for AEW and its President Tony Khan, but also for the AEW roster members and the professional wrestling fans around the world. Under this new agreement, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will remain on TBS and TNT, respectively. Starting in January 2025, fans will also have the option to watch the programs on the Max platform as they simultaneously stream live there. AEW's entire TV library will reportedly also be added to Max, with live pay-per-views following suit at a discounted price at some point later in 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.