AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/4 - Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata Vs. The Elite, Queen Aminata Vs. Harley Cameron

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 4, 2024, coming to you from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!
Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of Private Party will be joining forces with Katsuyori Shibata for the first time ever to take on The Elite's Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Jack Perry. Not only did Shibata challenge Perry to a TNT Championship match at AEW WrestleDream this past Wednesday and The Young Bucks decline a challenge from Private Party for an AEW World Tag Team Championship match, but the six men found themselves entangled in a brawl leading to interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels making tonight's match official.
After saving Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. from a post match beatdown at the hands of Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata looks to score a win tonight when she returns to action to go head-to-head with Harley Cameron. Although this will be Aminata and Cameron's first time ever competing against one another in an AEW ring.
Elsewhere, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration will be joining forces to take on Bryan Keith and Big Bill. The four men previously faced each other in a Six Man Tornado Tag Team Match at the "AEW Collision" Grand Slam, with Keith, Bill, and Chris Jericho emerging victorious over Cassidy, O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe.
Additionally, Kamille will be returning to action in an AEW ring for the first time since defeating Robyn Renegade on the September 13 episode of "Rampage" as she squares off with an opponent who has yet to be officially announced.
We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as The Elite make their way out to the ring. Private Party and Katsuyori Shibata are already waiting inside.
Private Party and Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Elite
Jack Perry and Shibata begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Nicholas Jackson tags in and fires off stomps on Shibata with Perry. Shibata rains down right hands on Perry, but Nicholas captures his attention. Perry then clocks Shibata from behind.
Marq Quen tags in and connects with a hurricanrana on Nicholas. Isiah Kassidy tags in and sends The Elite crashing out of the ring with Quen and Shibata. Private Party then flies out of the ring to level The Bucks, and Kassidy then rains down right hands on Matthew in the corner. We see Stokely Hathaway watching the action from backstage as Kassidy fires off right hands on Nicholas. Perry clocks Shibata from behind and sends him crashing onto the floor from the apron. Perry and Matthew then send Shibata crashing into the barricade before The Elite triple teams on Private Party.
We then head backstage and see Kris Statlander get into a tense confrontation with Kamille backstage as she speaks with Renee Paquette.
Back from the break, Kamille and Mercedes Mone make their way down to the ring. Zoey Lynn is already waiting inside.
Kamille (w/ Mercedes Mone ) vs. Zoey Lynn
The bell rings and Kamille lands a spear on Lynn. She then sends her crashing into the mat with a rolling cutter for the win.
Winner: Kamille
