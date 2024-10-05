AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/4 - Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata Vs. The Elite, Queen Aminata Vs. Harley Cameron

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 4, 2024, coming to you from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of Private Party will be joining forces with Katsuyori Shibata for the first time ever to take on The Elite's Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Jack Perry. Not only did Shibata challenge Perry to a TNT Championship match at AEW WrestleDream this past Wednesday and The Young Bucks decline a challenge from Private Party for an AEW World Tag Team Championship match, but the six men found themselves entangled in a brawl leading to interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels making tonight's match official.

Advertisement

After saving Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. from a post match beatdown at the hands of Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata looks to score a win tonight when she returns to action to go head-to-head with Harley Cameron. Although this will be Aminata and Cameron's first time ever competing against one another in an AEW ring.

Elsewhere, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration will be joining forces to take on Bryan Keith and Big Bill. The four men previously faced each other in a Six Man Tornado Tag Team Match at the "AEW Collision" Grand Slam, with Keith, Bill, and Chris Jericho emerging victorious over Cassidy, O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe.

Additionally, Kamille will be returning to action in an AEW ring for the first time since defeating Robyn Renegade on the September 13 episode of "Rampage" as she squares off with an opponent who has yet to be officially announced.

Advertisement

We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as The Elite make their way out to the ring. Private Party and Katsuyori Shibata are already waiting inside.