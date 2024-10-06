Eric Bischoff Addresses Vince McMahon Firing Him From Most Recent WWE Tenure

In 2019, Eric Bischoff was hired as the Executive Director of "WWE Smackdown," and returned as an employee for the company for the first time since 2005. However, just four months later, Bischoff was fired after Vince McMahon was unhappy with his direction, and replaced by longtime WWE producer Bruce Prichard. On "83 Weeks," the former WCW executive reflected on being released by WWE, explaining that it was difficult for both himself and the writing team to please McMahon, and crediting Triple H for how he operates as CCO by comparison.

"I don't blame Vince. I was actually relieved, because I'm just not a quitter, it goes against my nature to quit anything, and I hoped that I'd find a way to make it work, but it was clear it wasn't working ... Paul Leveque's greatest possible contribution is to identify and nurture the people that are really good at what they're doing, and build your team around them and let them do what they're so good at doing ... Vince McMahon is impossible, the people that work for him, the Bruce Pritchards and the Ed Koskeys and a whole bunch of other people that have been there a long, long, long time, I have so much respect for them, because they weathered an unbearable storm when it comes to the way Vince McMahon operated."

Bischoff also expressed that McMahon was often a difficult individual to read, truly didn't understand what he wanted from a creative POV on WWE programming, and was constantly looking for others to provide ideas that excited him.

