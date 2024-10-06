NXT Champ Trick Williams Names WWE Star For Dream Match

After winning the NXT Championship on the CW Network premiere episode of "WWE NXT" to start his 2nd reign with the title, Trick Williams is the face of the black and gold brand. Williams has quite a goal in mind when he revealed who his dream match would be against when asked on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

Advertisement

"Roman Reigns," Williams answered without hesitation, "I mean, he's the top guy in the business right now, shoutout to Cody Rhodes who is amazing, I'm glad that he finished and is starting his new story, but Roman, he's the guy who's been the cornerstone of the business for a while now so, if you don't want to match with him, then you don't really want to be here."

The interview with Van Vliet occurred prior to the "NXT" debut on CW and his championship match against Ethan Page, but Williams showed how focused and determined he was for what his goal was at the time.

Williams was asked if he has a goal-setting strategy, if he looks to accomplish his aspirations after a certain number of months or years, or if he is just focused on what is next, "I'm focused on what's next. I gotta get my title back off Ethan. This is in what's (the) best interest for the company. I need to save the brand at this point because Ethan does not know what he's doing; he needs help and I'mma help him, and 'Whoop That Trick' for the debut of CW. That's all I gotta focus on right now."

Advertisement

With Williams having achieved his goal at the time of the interview to win the title, a challenge to Reigns could be in the near future for the new NXT Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.