WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/7 - World Heavyweight & Intercontinental Titles On The Line, Donnybrook Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 7, 2024, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri at a new time slot of 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET!

Jey Uso will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn. Not only will this be Jey's first time on television putting the title on the line since dethroning Bron Breakker on the September 23 edition of "Raw", but Jey originally granted the title shot to Woods' New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston before Kingston revealed that he had declined his offer in order to give it to Woods.

Another title will be on the line tonight, as GUNTHER will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since successfully retaining against Randy Orton at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31 as he defends against Sami Zayn. Although Zayn has been vying for a title shot over the course of the past few weeks and GUNTHER had refused to give him one, he granted him the opportunity during last week's edition of "Raw" following a verbal confrontation turned physical.

Old rivals Sheamus and Pete Dunne look to settle their differences once and for all tonight as they go one-on-one in a Good Ol' Fashion Donnybrook Match. The former Brawling Brutes' teammates have had no shortage of issues over the course of the last several weeks, coming face-to-face in a handful of messages they've sent to each other and physical brawls.

Additionally, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has announced on WWE's social media accounts that Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be making an appearance on tonight's show after costing Bronson Reed his Last Monster Standing Match against Braun Strowman last Monday.