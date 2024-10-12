PJ Black, Fka Justin Gabriel, Discusses Current Relationship With WWE

PJ Black — formally known as Justin Gabriel — was last seen in WWE in 2015, where he spent most of his final days with the company competing on house shows before being released that January. Throughout the last nine years of his career, he's been wrestling on the indie scene in promotions such as ROH and BCW.

In a recent interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Black revealed that there were recent conversations between himself and WWE to become a coach, and also explained that talks of a Nexus reunion had been on the table for several years.

"The talks never go anywhere, I'm getting a little bit older now. They recently wanted me to be a coach because I've been in this business for almost 30 years now. I ended up contacting 'NXT' and we went through some interview process thing and then that transition happened it kind of just faded away," said Black. "There were talks throughout the years from stuff like Nexus reunions but it's so hard because everyone is all scattered all over the place and people get signed by other companies."

Black explained that his initial conversation about becoming a coach was during the time WWE was undergoing the merger with UFC under TKO, and felt that it wasn't the right time to discuss being hired during that transition. Despite being unable to land a role with WWE, Black also stated that he's been focused on reviving the wrestling scene in his birthplace of South Africa and has been teaching seminars at schools.

