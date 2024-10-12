WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam On Aspect Of His Career He Wishes He Could Redo

Rob Van Dam has had a career that's spanned decades, first beginning with his debut in 1990 on the independent circuit, to eventually wrestling in WCW, ECW, WWE, TNA, and even AEW. In an appearance on "The Black Announce Table," Van Dam looked back at his career and pointed to the controversy that tarnished the ECW revival brand's legacy.

"I'm in Hanging Rock, Ohio, I'm driving careless – because I was so careless back then, I never really looked at the speedometer," he admitted. Van Dam noted that he and Sabu were driving over 80mph, and caught the lights of a police vehicle behind them. The veteran then claimed they pulled over, and in an attempt to not spook the police officer, he quietly asked Sabu to spray ozium inside the car, but his long-time friend sprayed far too little and the officer smelled the inside of the car.

"I would have grabbed that ozium, inconspicuously, and went [makes lengthy spraying sounds] and then when the cop said 'Why does it smell like air freshener?' I would have said 'Sabu farted!'" Van Dam claimed. The veteran did, however, sympathize with Sabu, speculating that he simply didn't want it to seem suspicious, but maintained that it would've been better to be safe than sorry. Additionally, Van Dam revealed that they were actually not even smoking the marijuana, but that it was still wrapped up in the center console. "For eternity there are certain fans, like in their mind, they always go 'Stupid Rob and Sabu smoking while they were driving, otherwise ECW wouldn't have went down!' That's not even how it happened."

