WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Recalls First Hell In A Cell Match With Brock Lesnar

Across his career, The Undertaker competed in several memorable Hell in the Cell matches, but of all his opponents, the "Deadman" only ever had singles Hell in a Cell matches with Kane and Brock Lesnar, with the latter opponent being especially brutal, which he recalled during an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast.

"That was, as you can imagine, an extremely physical match," The Undertaker said while recalling his 2002, No Mercy Hell in a Cell match against Lesnar. He then noted how athletic Lesnar was, but noted that the "Beast Incarnate's" wrestling IQ was still developing back then, compared to the level he was years later, but that he made up for it in raw strength.

"He had those intangibles that it's hard to teach people: aggressiveness, viciousness, be a closer, a killer – he had all of that," 'Taker claimed. The veteran also recalled how Lesnar differed from many of his opponents, as he was always aggressive and didn't wait for his ques, but quickly noted that his timing was always good. "I didn't have to tell him when to be aggressive, [or] when to be that type of killer/animal person, he just knew."

The Undertaker further speculated that Lesnar likely throttled up his aggression even more with him because of the "Deadman's" mystique. "If you got the Undertaker down, you had to be able to keep him down," he explained. The veteran further noted that he disliked wrestling against timid characters, but that this was never the case with Lesnar.

