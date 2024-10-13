AEW's Juice Robinson Explains Why He Wants To Feel Like A 'Lunatic'

By Luke Marcoccia
Juice Robinson holding up the IWGP United States Championship Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Part of the Bang Bang Gang in AEW, Juice Robinson has had to develop his character throughout his career. Robinson got to learn the craft through WWE's developmental system being a recurring face on "WWE NXT" as CJ Parker. Post-WWE, Robinson had to adopt a new persona and would achieve greater success in the independents, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and now All Elite Wrestling.

"I do feel like {sic} think of doing something real crazy but I keep it on the rails and I believe that's the fine line," Juice said on  "SHAK Wrestling" recently. "I said a little earlier today that it feels like I'm hanging off the cliff of insanity by a thread and that is truly how I feel...I've gotten beaten to hell for almost 20 years, could've not answered the bell and go and become an absolute lunatic; I mean in the one place where you can be a lunatic is in pro wrestling. I don't know. I love it and that's why I do it. I like to get crazy."

The 3-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has earned several singles and tag team championships but feels he has untapped potential.

"I think the next 5 years I want to continue to establish myself and open up the eyes of the AEW audience fully," Robinson said. "I hit a rough block last year with an injury and I'm getting going now a little bit, but I feel like I'm just barely getting going, like hardly at all. So, if I can put 3/4/5 years together full-power, full-health, I don't know what- I don't have any particular goals. It's just everyday- every Wednesday or Saturday when I go there, I just try to do my absolute best and have fun and then let the business come to me... I'm having fun and I really want to continue having fun for the next 5 years."

