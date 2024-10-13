AEW's Juice Robinson Explains Why He Wants To Feel Like A 'Lunatic'

Part of the Bang Bang Gang in AEW, Juice Robinson has had to develop his character throughout his career. Robinson got to learn the craft through WWE's developmental system being a recurring face on "WWE NXT" as CJ Parker. Post-WWE, Robinson had to adopt a new persona and would achieve greater success in the independents, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and now All Elite Wrestling.

"I do feel like {sic} think of doing something real crazy but I keep it on the rails and I believe that's the fine line," Juice said on "SHAK Wrestling" recently. "I said a little earlier today that it feels like I'm hanging off the cliff of insanity by a thread and that is truly how I feel...I've gotten beaten to hell for almost 20 years, could've not answered the bell and go and become an absolute lunatic; I mean in the one place where you can be a lunatic is in pro wrestling. I don't know. I love it and that's why I do it. I like to get crazy."

The 3-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has earned several singles and tag team championships but feels he has untapped potential.

"I think the next 5 years I want to continue to establish myself and open up the eyes of the AEW audience fully," Robinson said. "I hit a rough block last year with an injury and I'm getting going now a little bit, but I feel like I'm just barely getting going, like hardly at all. So, if I can put 3/4/5 years together full-power, full-health, I don't know what- I don't have any particular goals. It's just everyday- every Wednesday or Saturday when I go there, I just try to do my absolute best and have fun and then let the business come to me... I'm having fun and I really want to continue having fun for the next 5 years."

