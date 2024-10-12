AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/11 - Bryan Keith Collides With Rocky Romero, The Beast Mortos Takes On The Butcher

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 11, 2024, coming to you from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington!

Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration look to keep their two match winning streak going tonight as they go head-to-head with The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Cassidy and O'Reilly have picked up wins in tag team action against Bryan Keith and Big Bill and The Premier Athletes on the October 4 episode of "Rampage" and the October 5 edition of "AEW Collision" respectively.

Speaking of Keith, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he collides with Cassidy and O'Reilly's Conglomeration stablemate Rocky Romero. Keith, Big Bill, and Chris Jericho approached Romero this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as a means of cautioning him about his newfound allies in the Conglomeration.

One night before he squares off with Hologram in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match at AEW WrestleDream, The Beast Mortos looks to gain some momentum heading into the match as he takes on The Butcher. This will be Butcher's first time competing in AEW since coming up short against Wheeler Yuta on the September 20 edition of "Rampage".

Additionally, Lance Archer will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since coming up short to Mark Briscoe in a Continental Contenders Challenge Match on the September 6 edition of "Collision" after becoming the newest member of The Don Callis Family this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" as part of a deal between Don Callis and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Kris Statlander also looks to emerge victorious tonight once again following her win against Zoey Lynn this past Saturday on "Collision".

