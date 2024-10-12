Homicide Opens Up About Old ROH Rival, AEW Champ Bryan Danielson

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has had a lot of storied rivalries throughout his career. One man who has a storied history with the American Dragon is former ROH and TNA star Homicide. He was a recent guest on "Busted Open Radio" where he was asked about Danielson and if he had any fond memories of him, and he had nothing but nice things to say about his old rival.

Advertisement

"I got mad respect for the human being he is; he's a great man," Homicide said. "I always remember the first time I seen him, it was Ring of Honor and he came to the building. I was like, 'This guy's got no charisma, nothing, no spirit, just one color, he's very vanilla, no spice.' Then years later I get to know him...he's a great human being. He's a great guy, best technical wrestler in the world. I always believed that, I hate the word 'GOAT,' greatest of all time, but he is one of them." Homicide rounded off by saying Danielson might have been vanilla when he met him, but he's added a lot more spice to his work over the years.

Homicide and Danielson wrestled a number of times during the 2000s, with the majority of their matches taking place in ROH. Their most famous bout came at the 2006 Final Battle event, where Homicide ended Danielson's 462-day reign as ROH World Champion in what many consider to be one of the company's most cathartic moments ever given how beloved Homicide was at the time.

Advertisement

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.