Mark Henry Says AEW Accomplished This For The First Time With WrestleDream Main Event

The ending of AEW WrestleDream divided fans, with Jon Moxley ending Bryan Danielson's full-time career and taking his World Championship. The carnage didn't stop there, with Danielson being carried out on a stretcher after being put to sleep with a plastic bag by Wheeler Yuta. Afterward, members of the AEW roster, including Darby Allin, rushed out to try and save him. This left many spectators with lingering questions, including "Busted Open Radio" host and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Henry spoke highly of the main event, and said it was a great effort from great talent.

Advertisement

"For the first time in the history of wrestling you saw a match that Moxley did and didn't bleed," Henry joked. "As far as how it ended, I was fine with the disdain, and I thought they were going to try and put him in a body bag. That's the only thing that they missed. The suffocation, putting the duct tape on the wrists in the corner for Darby and attacking Bryan. I loved all of it, because... you need shock and awe to get people's attention in pro wrestling."

Aside from not always needing blood in a match, Henry said that AEW needed a story that was going to be talked about moving forward. He said he thinks they did that, and was aware of the criticism for AEW not having stories.

"They had action, but for the first time in the main event in a long time, they left us with something to think about," he said. "A cliffhanger. What's next? And I feel like that's needed in our industry."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.