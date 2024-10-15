AEW's Swerve Strickland Pays Tribute To Bryan Danielson

The wrestling world is still coming to terms with the fact that Bryan Danielson is no longer a full-time wrestler. The American Dragon lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, and his full-time wrestling career went with him with the loss. Multiple people from around the business have paid tribute to Danielson and shared their favorite memories of him, with Swerve Strickland being the latest one.

"Oh yeah...#ThankYouBryan," Strickland wrote, sharing an image from the main event of All In, where Danielson defeated Strickland, in front of Danielson's family, to become the AEW World Champion. The two men had met once before, on the 2023 Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite" where Danielson defeated Strickland to become the number one contender for the AEW TNT Championship. While Danielson is only retired from "full-time" competition and could still face Strickland hypothetically, Swerve may have to live with not getting a win over "The American Dragon."

Now that Danielson is no longer a full-time wrestler, he can finally get the neck surgery he has been talking about for months as he revealed in an interview shortly before WrestleDream that he actually lost feeling in his legs during a recent match with Kazuchika Okada, something that he saw as a true sign that he needed to step away from wrestling. People within AEW believe that he will stay loyal to the company despite not being under contract, with the man himself even saying to people that he can't see himself going back to WWE. With the neck surgery, nagging injuries, and the desire to be a father to his children, it looks as if it will be a long time before the American Dragon flies his way back into a wrestling ring.

