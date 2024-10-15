Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Former ROH Exec Joe Koff

Tragically, former ROH COO Joe Koff passed today after a long-term battle with cancer that he had kept quiet. Koff notably held the COO role during the time that Sinclair Broadcast Group owned ROH, putting him into contact with several stars that would go on to become massive names in the industry today. MLW reacted to the news, expressing their sadness about the passing of the former ROH COO. "Joe always led with honor, integrity, and a passion for the sport we all cherish," they posted. The promotion additionally expressed that Koff's legacy will live on in the hearts of those he inspired, and thanked him for his contributions to the industry.

MLW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. On behalf of MLW, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Joe always led with honor, integrity, and a passion for the sport we all cherish. His legacy will live on in... pic.twitter.com/JNY7g2ILHG — MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2024

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp commented on the aforementioned post, recalling how kind and generous Koff was. "He was so proud of his time in pro wrestling and the people he met. He will be missed," Sapp posted.

This is so sad. Joe Koff was such a kind man, and generous with his time to us a number of times. He was so proud of his time in pro wrestling and the people he met. He will be missed https://t.co/d3BvQsn0xW — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 15, 2024

Naturally, ROH also penned a tribute to Koff that was shared on both the AEW and ROH social media accounts, noting that AEW, the ROH locker room, and the entire wrestling world is mourning his passing. "Our thoughts are with his family and his friends," the promotion posted.

The AEW & Ring of Honor Family, along with the wrestling world mourn the passing of Joe Koff. Our thoughts are with his family and his friends. pic.twitter.com/0pFBXyd5mP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2024

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes notably penned a tribute to Koff as well, recounting his history with the late executive. "Really great man that I learned a lot from and was always happy/lucky to be in his presence. All love to his family," Rhodes posted.

Joe Koff Really great man that I learned a lot from and was always happy/lucky to be in his presence All love to his family — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 15, 2024

Currently, the information on Koff's funeral arrangements is unreleased and it's unclear if the public will be given the information, but either way Koff will likely have a grand memorial if the social media outpourings are any indication.

