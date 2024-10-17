Bully Ray Wants To See This AEW Star As The 'Superhero' After WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream was headlined by what is now seemingly Bryan Danielson's final match as a full-time pro wrestler, after he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley and suffered a post-match attack. The outcome clearly scarred Darby Allin, who essentially put Danielson in this situation by losing his title shot to Moxley, but Bully Ray believes this will open the door for the former TNT Champion to become a superhero.

Bully began by pointing out how important it is to have several different kinds of heels that fans actively want to see lose, and who babyfaces have to eventually defeat. "As of right now, based on everything that I saw at the end of that show — of WrestleDream — I want Darby Allin to be positioned as my superhero!" Bully declared on "Busted Open Radio." The veteran further explained that he wants to see Allin fight the Blackpool Combat Club to make them pay for what they did to Danielson.

"Darby was the guy set up to be the hero," he said, noting that seeing the next chapter of this specific story is why he'll be tuning in to Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Additionally, Bully speculated that the way the match ended was not how any pro wrestling company would book a career-ending match. "You're not gonna get his final farewell tomorrow, you're gonna get his final farewell when he's healed up and he can come back." One of the reasons why Danielson stepped back from wrestling for now has been confirmed to be neck surgery, making Bully's speculation realistic.

