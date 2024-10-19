WWE's The Undertaker Names His Best WrestleMania Match From Technical Perspective

Professional wrestling fans may more so remember The Undertaker's in-ring style as a blend of agility and power, but as "The Deadman" himself points out, he was also able to incorporate technical elements as well. According to Undertaker, a prime example of his technical skills lies in his WWE WrestleMania 25 match against "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, which saw Undertaker emerge victorious.

"[WrestleMania 25 against Michaels] is probably my greatest match as far as a technical wrestling match," Undertaker said on the "Six Feet Under" podcast. "It was so easy."

At the later stages of his career, Undertaker noticed that some of his adversaries felt intimidated by him, or perhaps the legacy surrounding him. As such, these opponents made a conscious effort to not ruffle any feathers, which led The Undertaker to assert control of the match and think for both himself and the opponent. With Michaels, however, Undertaker could be himself and show off his technical skills, without the added weight on his shoulders.

"All I had to do was go out and be me because I knew Shawn had Shawn covered," Undertaker said. "He's just one of those guys that I had really good chemistry with. It was a magical night."

At the time of WrestleMania 25, Michaels was 25 years into his respective wrestling career. Meanwhile, The Undertaker boasted 22 years of experience. The following year, Michaels and Undertaker battled once more on the stage of WrestleMania 26, where a loss famously ended the in-ring career of the former.

