AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 10/16 - Jon Moxley And Adam Cole Appear, The Elite Take On The Conglomeration & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on October 16, 2024, coming to you live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California!

After dethroning Bryan Danielson as AEW World Champion at AEW WrestleDream this past Saturday and subsequently ending his career, Jon Moxley will be featured on tonight's show. Moxley and his allies Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir launched a vicious attack on Danielson following his win, with Wheeler Yuta turning his back on his former mentor and Darby Allin to join their ranks when Allin looked to provide a hand to Danielson.

Jack Perry retained the TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata in Tacoma, Washington, but chaos occurred after the match when Daniel Garcia and MJF became involved in a post match beatdown on Shibata at the hands of Perry until Adam Cole subsequently confronted his former Better Than You BayBay partner to make his long awaited return to AEW. In light of such events, Cole will be making his return to "Dynamite" tonight.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will be competing in their first match on "Dynamite" since coming up short in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on September 11 as they go head-to-head with Bryan Keith and Big Bill. Speaking of the AEW World Tag Team Championship, coming off their successful defense against Private Party at WrestleDream, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will be joining forces with their Elite stablemate and reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to square off with The Conglomeration's Rocky Romero, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly.

Additionally, Lio Rush will be colliding with Shelton Benjamin as the latter competes in his inaugural match in AEW. TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone will also be going one-on-one with Queen Aminata after retaining both her titles against Emi Sakura last Wednesday on "Dynamite", and Jay White looks to score another win tonight following his win against "Hangman" Adam Page at WrestleDream when he goes head-to-head with Christian Cage of The Patriarchy.