AEW's Tony Schiavone Comments On Retirement Of 'Best Of All Time' Bryan Danielson

With Bryan Danielson's full-time career now over, many people have started to place his catalogue of moments and matches alongside some of wrestling's greatest performers to truly determine if he is one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has seen a lot of great wrestlers over the years, but he stated on "What Happened When?" that he feels as if he may have just seen the final match of the greatest wrestler of all time.

"First of all, I feel very lucky about being a part of Ric Flair's career, and being able to hold the microphone for him, but then again, we flash forward to what is the modern day wrestling, and I feel very fortunate to have been there for Bryan Danielson's ... probably his last match," Schiavone said. "He's got to get healthy and I just — to me, am I wrong to say he's the best of all time? Is a man like me who watched Ric Flair, who has seen Shawn Michaels wrong to say that Bryan Danielson's the best of all time?"

When asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if he truly believes Danielson is the greatest of all time, Schiavone said yes, but is happy at the fact that he is taking time to rest up and get healthy, as he was very concerned with how Danielson wrestled so many matches, especially in the last year. "I talked to Bryan a lot backstage and tell him all the time number one, how awesome he is, and number two how concerned I am for him. For instance, he wrestles [Kazuchika] Okada right before he wrestles Jon Moxley, it's like 'dude, slow down.'"

