WWE's CM Punk Lands Prominent Role In Indie Horror Film Starring Justin Long

The acting career of CM Punk is set to continue in the near future as the WWE Superstar has landed one of his most prominent roles to date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Punk will star in an upcoming indie horror feature titled "Night Patrol," starring alongside the likes of Justin Long, Dermot Mulroney, and Jermaine Fowler, as well as musicians Flying Lotus, YG, and Freddie Gibbs. The movie, which is eyeing a release in 2025, will reportedly focus on Fowler's character, an LAPD officer who discovers a horrific secret being hidden by a local police force, with Long playing the role of his partner. Mulroney will play a police sergeant who will also be Long's father, while Punk will play Mulroney's brutal right-hand man. The movie will be directed by "Lowlife" director Ryan Prows, who also directed a portion of the 2021 horror anthology "V/H/S/94."

Nothing has been announced as to when location filming in Los Angeles will begin, but if it does commence in the immediate future, it will explain Punk's current absence from WWE. Following his win over Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood, Punk announced on the October 7 episode of "WWE Raw" that he needed to go away for while, but is expected to be back in the company by Survivor Series at the end of November.

Punk's acting career began after his initial departure from WWE in 2014. After voicing the character "CM Punkrock" in "The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown," Punk guest starred in the TV show "Maron" for two episodes, before making his full feature debut in the 2019 release "Girl on the Third Floor." His most notable role to date came about in 2021 when he landed the role of "Ricky Rabies" in the TV show "Heelz."

