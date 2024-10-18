Nick Aldis Welcomes Motor City Machine Guns To WWE, Spices Up Their SmackDown Debut

The Motor City Machine Guns are officially set to debut on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night after WWE posted a video of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin backstage with General Manager Nick Aldis, handing him their signed contracts. Aldis told Legado del Fantasma last week that Los Garza would be facing a "mystery" tag team on Friday's episode, but he explained to Shelley and Sabin in the social media video that they will actually be involved in a triple threat match with Los Garza that also involves A-Town Down Under.

Aldis said he had one of his "trademark changes of heart" to make Shelley and Sabin's "SmackDown" debt a triple threat. In explaining his thought process, he said MCMG are there to "freshen up the tag division and to show everybody that they're the very best tag team in the industry." Aldis then announced another triple threat match for "SmackDown," #DIY vs. The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly. The winners of both triple threat matches will face off next week on "SmackDown" in Brooklyn, New York, and the winner will get a shot at the tag team championships.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Motor City Machine Guns have officially signed their #SmackDown contracts! TONIGHT, they'll face Los Garza and A-Town Down Under in a Triple Threat Match! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4EWBLBPxfY — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2024

MCMG's impending debut has been alluded to several times on the blue brand in the past few weeks, with the letters "M-C-M-G' briefly flashing at the end of a video teaser last week; as of this writing it's unclear why WWE pivoted away from the mystery team angle. Sabin and Shelley have held gold in multiple promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Impact/TNA, where they worked with Aldis previously.