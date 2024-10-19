AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/18 - Private Party Face MxM Collection, Anna Jay Takes On Trish Adora

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 18, 2024, coming to you from the SAP Center in San Jose, California!

Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen were unsuccessful in challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 12. Tonight, they look to redeem themselves as they go head-to-head with Mason Madden and Mansoor of MxM Collection.

As she prepares to face Mariah May in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match tomorrow night to secure a title shot at AEW Battle Of The Belts XII, Anna Jay looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as she squares off with Trish Adora while May watches on. Jay has been on a two match winning streak, defeating Robyn Renegade and Harley Cameron on the September 27 and WrestleDream Zero Hour Pre Show respectively.

Ring Of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe will be colliding with The Butcher in singles competition. The Butcher will surely be extra motivated to pick up a win tonight, having came up short against The Beast Mortos last Friday on "Rampage". Additionally, after he and his Conglomeration stablemates Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero faced The Elite in trios competition this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", Kyle O'Reilly looks to pick up a win tonight as he faces an opponent who has yet to be announced.

