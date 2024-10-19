Former WWE Writer Recalls Creative Dispute With Vince McMahon He Says Got Him Fired

A number of former WWE writers have revealed some of the more toxic parts of working for now-disgraced longtime company Chairman Vince McMahon. While many of the writers remained anonymous to avoid any unnecessary backlash from the wrestling industry, Michael Leonardi decided to go public with some of his experiences working for McMahon.

Leonardi recounted a number of issues to Rolling Stone, including an encounter with McMahon that was openly hostile. "He turned to me and he said, 'So you didn't give me what I wanted?'" Leonardi recalled. "I said, 'I understand, I'm sorry. We all went over it and felt good about it, we just made the small tweak,' and then he started just yelling at me. It was such an intense moment. I walked out with my tail between my legs. There was a very heavy layer of fear and tension and that was directly from Vince, and that culture that he created obviously created a lot of problems."

Leonardi detailed one particular moment in 2016 on an episode of "WWE Raw" that aired on Martin Luther King Jr. Day involving Neville, now known as PAC in AEW. Neville, who is a white Englishman, was supposed to say something along the lines of "he had a dream and that dream was to win the Royal Rumble" in front of Mark Henry, R-Truth, and Titus O'Neil, three African-Americans. Neville was uncomfortable delivering the line, and Truth delivered it instead after Leonardi's boss at the time, Dave Kapoor (known to WWE fans as Ranjin Singh), gave the greenlight. However, this was allegedly the change that led to Leonardi being fired.

