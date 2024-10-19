AEW Star Lio Rush Forced To Miss Major Independent Event Due To Travel Issues

AEW star Lio Rush has been forced to cancel an appearance for Revolution Pro Wrestling in the United Kingdom due to travel issues. The official RevPro account on X broke the news, stating "Unfortunately due to overnight travel issues Lio Rush will not make it to Doncaster in time for today's show. We apologize for the late notice of this. Lio is safely in the UK now but won't be able to make it in time."

Rush was supposed to go one-on-one with CMLL star Mascara Dorada at RevPro's "Global Wars UK," the first installment of the event since 2018, produced in partnership with NJPW. Dorada's replacement ended up being NJPW star Yota Tsuji, and with Rush in the UK for the weekend, there is every chance that he could make an appearance at NJPW's Royal Quest IV event on Sunday, October 20, but nothing has been announced as of yet.

The 29-year old has been a regular for RevPro in recent weeks. In September, Rush won the 2024 British J-Cup, defeating Cameron Khai, Kid Lykos II, and fellow AEW star Dante Martin in the finals, before sticking around in the promotion for the next two events, which included a victory over TNA star Leon Slater. When he returned to AEW for the October 16 "AEW Dynamite," he faced the daunting task of being Shelton Benjamin's first opponent in the company, which didn't go too well, as Rush was dominated by the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. After the match, MVP left a Hurt Syndicate business card on Rush's prone body, a card he has given to the likes of The Acclaimed and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone over the past few weeks.

