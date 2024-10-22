WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Assesses Impact ROH Had On Wrestling Landscape

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is just one of many wrestlers who graced a Ring of Honor ring during the company's original run that wrapped up in 2021. The company was then acquired by AEW President Tony Khan in 2022 and has continued as its own brand under the AEW umbrella. In the wake of the passing of former ROH COO Joe Koff, Ray took some time out of a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" to assess the company's impact on the business, with Ray believing that ROH is responsible for a lot more than some people might imagine.

"Ring of Honor, of all the companies out there, including ECW, is responsible for more stars of today than any other company ever was," Ray said. "There's only a handful of guys, a small, small handful of guys that came out of ECW and truly made it. No other smaller companies out there that anybody really came from, and the guys who came over from WCW, they just came over in the acquisition."

Ray went on to list a long list of current stars who are not only some of the biggest names in the industry today, but they are people who got their big breaks in ROH during the 2000s. This led to Ray coming to the conclusion of, more as much credit a company like ECW gets for being a game changing promotion, Ring of Honor should get as much, if not more credit, for creating today's main event scene. "Those individual stars are probably held in higher regard, or remembered more than ECW was for revolutionizing pro wrestling. So Ring of Honor does not get nearly enough credit."

