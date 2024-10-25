Booker T Says This WWE Attitude Era Angle Was Dead On Arrival

Some WWE storylines haven't connected with the fans as much. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up about one of those angles on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, as he was asked if he thought WCW's invasion of WWE in 2001 would have been a success.

"Hell no," Booker said. "It had no wind in its sails, it was dead on arrival, we had no players. I came in — you know I left a lot of money on the table to come in, a lot of those guys had big contracts, they stayed at home and collected their money. I don't blame them one bit... But for me, I just thought time off was my worst enemy. I had both titles, I felt like the money that I lost, I could make it back in no time, and I said, 'It's time for me to prove exactly how good I really am. Let's see, so I banked on myself, and as far as the invasion angle, we had nothing."

Booker went on to say that he didn't really believe that WWE wanted to do the story in the first place, and thinks Vince McMahon bought WCW simply to shut it down. If McMahon really wanted to do something with the WCW brand, he could have. Instead, the WCW revival as its own brand in 2001 was a huge failure, known only for Booker's disastrous match with Buff Bagwell. However, Booker admitted that he thought McMahon running two companies would have been very challenging, using Tony Khan trying to run both AEW and ROH in 2024 as an example of how difficult it can be to get right.

