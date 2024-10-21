WWE Trademark Filings Could Be Indicative Of New Show

WWE recently filed two related trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, suggesting new programming could be in development, most likely to stream on Peacock.

One trademark, for "WWE Legends & Future Greats," was filed on October 19 and describes "entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks." The trademark continues with the usual verbiage typical of such filings. Additionally, WWE filed an accompanying trademark for its shortened title, "WWE LFG," where a description more explicitly states "a show about professional wrestling."

WWE has not released any official statements or documentation regarding the trademarks' intended purpose, but a series titled "WWE Legends & Future Greats" would be typical of the type of content the company streams on Peacock under the "WWE Originals" umbrella. WWE already streams a few other limited-run titles involving legends and/or Hall of Famers, including "Legends with JBL," where the titular subject interviews veterans, and "Table for 3," which brings together three wrestling personalities, past and/or present, to talk shop over food.

Then there is the infamous "Legends House reality series." The one-season show in the vein of "Big Brother" and "Real World" featured several wrestling icons lodging under the same roof. The first season's cast included Tony Atlas, "Mean" Gene Okerlund, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Pat Patterson, Howard Finkel, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Highlights included a tight friendship forming between Piper and Duggan, and Pat Patterson coming out in front of WWE cameras for the first time. Despite being a hit with viewers, WWE opted against producing a second season.

