WWE Star Bayley Looks Back On Destruction Of The Bayley Buddies

When former WWE NXT Women's Champion Bayley first debuted in "WWE NXT," she was a lovable, huggable wrestler with her own set of "Bayley Buddies," which inflated upon her entrance. Bayley slaughtered the inflatable tube men when she became the more aggressive competitor that fans know today. In an interview with "The Rob Brown Show," Bayley said that it was simply time to move on.

"There was a moment...before I went out that I was like 'Oh my god,'" Bayley said, as she was unexpectedly emotional over the end of her upbeat song and smiling mascots. "I needed to move on."

According to the former WWE Women's Champion, WWE producers built her a modified ax, attaching extra blades to an ax handle for reasons that still escape her.

"It was the weirdest thing...they had to like customize an ax for me," Bayley explained, mentioning that the ax was included with one of her action figure variations. The blades that were attached to the modified ax flew off the first time Bayley practiced with the instrument. "I don't know why they didn't give me a real ax."

Bayley has previously mentioned that she was nervous about the switch, as the superstar had become popular with children and the turn ran the risk of turning the audience away. Since ditching the "Bayley Buddies," Bayley has gone on to be a multi-time women's champion in WWE, also holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Bayley's most recent run was ended by current champion Nia Jax at SummerSlam.

