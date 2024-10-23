Shelton Benjamin Says This AEW Star Excites Him The Most As An Opponent

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin is officially "All Elite," and has made an immediate statement with his AEW debut victory over Lio Rush on the October 16 "AEW Dynamite." He already has both Sammy Guevara and Swerve Strickland confirmed as future opponents before the end of October, but on the "Gabby AF" podcast, Benjamin revealed the one man who he is most excited to potentially share the ring with in AEW.

"For me, the name that excites me the most in AEW is Will Ospreay," Benjamin said. "That is the one guy that I'm like 'I want to know what we could do together,' because I think it's not even a win or loss thing, I just think my style versus his style would be very entertaining. So that's the name that excites me out of anyone really in the industry right now."

Benjamin stated that he prides himself on being able to adapt to anyone's style, whether they are known for brute strength or high-flying ability, he believes he can get in the ring with anyone and always bring something new to the table. The closest person to Ospreay that Benjamin believes he has faced is fellow AEW star Ricochet, as they shared the ring together in WWE, but while he feels they had good matches, Benjamin believes the company's creative direction kept them from being great. "We had a couple of good matches in WWE," Benjamin said. "However, due to creative directions, they weren't, in my opinion, as good as they could have been because ... they weren't allowed to be as good as they could be.

Please credit "Gabby AF" when using quotes from this article