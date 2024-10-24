Mark Briscoe Sets Sights On AEW's 2024 Continental Classic

Though he may longer be ROH World Champion, Mark Briscoe is looking forward to possibly winning another title under the AEW-ROH banner — that being the AEW Continental Championship. To do so, Briscoe hopes to first be entered into the 2024 Continental Classic, which he says will begin right before a major holiday.

"[The] season is coming up. That's Thanksgiving Eve, that's the start of the Continental Classic," Briscoe told "Foundation Radio." "With [Kazuchika] Okada being the current Continental Champion, he's the focal point; he's the target. I feel like the Continental Classic last year, in a way, in my singles career, it was almost like a coming-out party. I got the chance to wrestle [five] guys in my block, and I don't think anybody knew what I could do in singles competition. I didn't really make out too well in the wins and the losses, but I learned. I didn't lose, I learned. I'm either gonna win, or I'm gonna learn, so looking forward to it."

As of now, AEW has yet to confirm the exact start-date of the 2024 Continental Classic. AEW President Tony Khan has previously stated, however, that whoever walks out of the 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view with the Continental Championship will then defend it in the respective round-robin-style tournament, which culminates at AEW Worlds End on December 28. Furthermore, Continental Rules will remain intact throughout the Continental Classic, meaning no one is allowed at ringside and outside interference is forbidden. Last year, Briscoe boasted three points in the event by scoring a win over Jay Lethal in the Gold League.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Foundation Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.