WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Speculates On Future Of AEW

The future of AEW has been an ongoing discussion amongst veterans and fans alike, with many concerned that the promotion could someday follow in the footsteps of WCW and go defunct despite having some of the biggest names in the industry.

Advertisement

Arn Anderson, who was a part of both WCW and AEW, recently weighed into the future of the promotion, during an episode of his "ARN" podcast.

"[It] probably won't die in my lifetime," Anderson said, dismissing the narrative that the promotion will be going down anytime soon. "Too many resources, you know, too many resources, he's [Tony Khan] got a talent list two miles long."

To further drive home his point, the veteran even suggested that their new TV deal doesn't even factor into his belief, and pointed to all the other assets both Tony Khan and his father have to draw from, to potentially keep the promotion afloat.

"I mean, I don't want to see 'em die, who the hell would want to see them die? It's just insane," Anderson pointed out, condemning those who actively push for AEW's demise. "I feel like the company is gonna get bigger and stronger, it's gonna evolve, and it'll be interesting to see."

Advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer also referred to the number of stars jumping between AEW and WWE, which he believes is an indication that not only are the promotions doing well, but the industry as a whole is flourishing too.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "ARN" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.