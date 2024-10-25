AEW Has Reportedly Signed Longtime Theme Music Producer To A New Deal

Longtime AEW theme music producer Mikey Rukus is reportedly sticking around the company as rumors swirl within WWE's music division. According to Fightful Select, Rukus, who has been with AEW since the promotion launched in 2019, recently agreed to a new deal. When details regarding the future of WWE's music division recently came to light according to another Fightful report, which included a new position titled "Director of Music Strategy and Operations" opening within the company, a WWE source reached out to Fightful to confirm Rukus' new deal with AEW. The source said the deal was made official in "recent months."

Music production in professional wrestling has been a hot topic in recent months, with both fans and wrestlers alike voicing their unhappiness with the Def Rebel-produced themes currently being used by WWE. A source told the outlet that WWE higher-ups are aware of the fan backlash to Def Rebel and are "monitoring the reactions," but there wasn't been a plan for them to be replaced as of earlier in 2024. The new job listing on the company website is reportedly more an administrative position than a composer role and includes responsibilities like growing WWE's music division and coordinating live events and performances.

Rukus has produced many iconic AEW themes, including the ones used by Mariah May, the Iron Savages, Red Velvet, MxM Collection, and more, as well as orchestral and 8-bit renditions of AEW themes. Rukus has been working with the company since its inception after seeing a Dustin Rhodes social media post ahead of the first Double or Nothing.

