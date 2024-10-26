AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/25 - Ricochet Collides With Nick Wayne, Anna Jay Takes On Leila Grey

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 25, 2024, coming to you from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

Following his win against AR Fox this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Ricochet looks to score another win tonight as he collides with Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy. Not only will this be the first time that the two competitors have ever competed against one another in a ring, but Ricochet was approached by MVP and Shelton Benjamin this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" as the duo looked to recruit him to join their ranks.

As she prepares to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship after defeating her in an Eliminator Match at AEW Battle Of The Belts XII, Anna Jay looks to gain some momentum heading in as she goes head-to-head with Leila Grey. This will be Grey's first time competing in an AEW ring since she came up short to Kris Statlander on the July 26 edition of "Rampage".

Additionally, The Beast Mortos will be going head-to-head with BEEF as the former is coming off his and his La Faccion Ingobernables stablelate Rush are coming off their win against The Outrunners last Saturday on "Collision" and the latter returns to action in an AEW ring for the first time since coming up short against Wheeler Yuta on October 5. The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will also be squaring off with Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun of Gates of Agony, and Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in a Three Way Match.

