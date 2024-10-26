Bully Ray Weighs In On The Dark Order Taking Up The Shield For AEW

Suffering a rough AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2019 due to an underwhelming crowd response from being relatively unknown at the time, The Dark Order was once one of the promotion's most popular groups. Still mainstays, the luster of the group has cooled off over time, but they still have a strong presence on AEW and ROH programming. "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray recently offered his thoughts on the stable.

Advertisement

"Remember when Dark Order first hit the scene? Man, I was in to that gimmick, I was in to that story," Bully said referring to their mysterious cult-like vignettes in 2019 that referred fans to the 'recruitment' website JoinDarkOrder.com. "I thought it was different, it was interesting. I think the Dark Order guys somehow have maintained a certain amount of love from the AEW fanbase." The WWE Hall of Famer disagreed with online criticism that Dark Order are not the right people to rush out and save other babyfaces, because the first wave of wrestlers who come out to make a save show pride towards the company.

"I like that these guys that don't get as much TV time and aren't around as much are so willing to put their lives on the line for a company that they believe in, because if they're willing to do it then every top guy should be willing to do it also," Bully continued before commenting on the potential he sees in Dark Order founding member Evil Uno as onscreen locker room leader. "The guy that wears the mask, who's a pretty decent talker, I can see him giving a rallying cry. Like 'what the hell is wrong with everybody over here? If we're willing to fight, why aren't you willing to fight too?'"

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.