Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Emotional Night Of AEW Debut

After making a name for herself for 10 years in America, Mexico, and Japan, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo is coming up on her 1-year anniversary of being an official member of the AEW roster. Purrazzo competed in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, had a shot at the Women's World Championship, and had a heated rivalry with Thunder Rosa featuring a No-Disqualification match, a Lumberjack match, and a Texas Bullrope match. Purrazo joined "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and looked back on speaking with Tony Khan to join AEW.

"When I spoke to Tony Khan before I signed, I had said to him, 'This kind of seems like we're on the same page with a lot of things; if I was to debut, the first "Dynamite" is in New Jersey and that would be like a dream come true," Purrazzo recalled of hoping for her debut to be in her hometown. "That conversation was like mid-December; it only took like 3 weeks to get this deal done." Purrazzo was not given confirmation of her debut in New Jersey until 5pm the day before, receiving a call from AEW producer and manager Sonjay Dutt saying they would love to have her in Newark for "Dynamite."

"I'm such a big crier. In like a moment of anxiety, especially when it comes to wrestling, I just break down and cry," Purrazzo said continuing about her debut. "It's the weirdest thing ever. I was so fine all day until Mariah [May] wrestled Queen Aminata right before I went out there, and their whole match I was in the back crying, and Madison Rayne who's like my best friend in real life was like, 'Why are you crying?' and I'm like, 'I have no idea [laughs]. I have no idea.' This happens all the time."

