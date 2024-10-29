WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/25/2024

"WWE SmackDown" was rife with exciting tag team action, as the newly-debuted Motor City Machine Guns wrestled in a pair of matches that culminated in them being crowned WWE Tag Team Champions. The question is, however, how did the ratings fare for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeating The Bloodline in just their third-ever WWE match?

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's "SmackDown" was the second place show amongst the 18-49 demographic, with the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks coming in first place. "SmackDown" scored a 0.43 in the demographic, beating out other NBA games that aired around the same time. The rating represented a 2% increase in the key demo from last week. The overall audience tuned in to the tune of 1,418,000 viewers, a 3% rise from last week's show. As it stands, the show is down 36% since last year on Fox, and in the 18-49 demographic is down 27% from this time last year. Overall the show has dropped 31% compared to last year's 4th quarter, and 18-49 has dropped 20% in that time frame.

The news comes as "WWE NXT" is also experiencing a dip in ratings, down 7% since moving from The USA Network to The CW. "SmackDown" will be the only WWE show on The USA Network by this time next year, as "WWE Raw" will make the move to Netflix on January 6 of next year, marking the end of the flagship program's run on cable television.