War Raiders Beat New Day & LWO, Win Tag Team Title Contender's Tournament On WWE Raw

The War Raiders became the new No. 1 contenders for the World Tag Team Championship during "WWE Raw," defeating The New Day and Latino World Order in a three-way tag match. Kofi Kingston had Dragon Lee in position for a tag finisher with his partner Xavier Woods, but Woods opted to fly through the ropes towards Rey Mysterio on the apron; Mysterio avoided Woods, sending him to the floor and taking advantage with Lee to similarly look to finish it.

As Mysterio went for the 619 on Kingston, he was plucked from ringside by an interfering Chad Gable to put him in an ankle lock, thus allowing for Erik and Ivar to re-emerge and deliver a double-team clothesline to German Suplex for the pinfall. They now hold a future opportunity at the World Tag Team titles held by the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh after just their second match since returning as a tag team. To qualify for the three-way on Monday, the War Raiders defeated Alpha Academy in just two-and-a-half minutes.

The War Raiders will be challenging for their third reign as Tag Team champions in WWE, having done so for both "WWE NXT" and "WWE Raw" previously, and are doing so with the notable revitalization of their original presentation – having changed from the War Raiders to the Viking Experience/Raiders when they joined the main roster in 2019.

