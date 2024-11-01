WWE Star Dominik Mysterio On His Mustache Being His 'Superpower'

WWE star Dominik Mysterio has quickly evolved into one of the most hated heels in the promotion, garnering comparisons to Eddie Guerrero, but ultimately creating his own brand as a wrestler, which includes the mullet that's a clear homage to Guerrero's WCW and early WWE runs, as well as his signature mustache.

On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Mysterio jokingly claimed that he still questions his mother all the time on who his real father is — another callback to the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Guerrero, who fought for his "custody" in a ladder match — because of all the comparisons between him and "Latino Heat," and explained where the idea for the mustache came from. "The mustache was an accident," he claimed. Mysterio further explained that his beard is patchy, which is why he hates facial hair, and that he wasn't too keen on a mustache either. "I got lazy and like I didn't shave at all and it was a healthy, thick, little mustache and someone saw me and they were like 'Hey, don't shave that mustache!'"

Mysterio then claimed that several people around him thought his mustache was fake because of how quickly it grew in, but according to the star, it's simply the Mexican in him. "I feel like it makes me into a whole different person, it's kind of gnarly," he said. "And the mullet too, I feel like they both give me two kinds of different superpowers." Mysterio further joked that he'd lose all his "powers" without his mullet and mustache, since the combination brings him good luck.

