WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Discusses Relationship With Raven

Although they were together in ECW for several years during the '90s, Raven and Bully Ray (known then as "Buh Buh Ray Dudley") only had two matches against each other in the promotion, with both being tag matches. The two shared the ring several times in WWE, swapping the WWE Hardcore Championship, and also wrestled together in TNA Wrestling during the 2000s.

Advertisement

While Raven was on the "Busted Open" show, host Bully Ray discussed his relationship with him.

"I've learned from guys like Raven and Sandman, eavesdropping on them putting stuff together, and if you go back and watch and listen to the crowds during matches between those guys, those were some of the best things that ever went on in ECW," Ray said of his ECW comrade. "My relationship with Raven over the past 25 years has definitely evolved. I think we have an appreciation for one another."

Ray retold an old story from decades ago when he was still living at his parents' house, being awoken by his mom at 5 a.m. because Raven was on the phone for him. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled being scared at that moment, not knowing if he was going to receive wrath from his mother or hazing from his industry elder. The call came with a purpose as Raven had watched some of Ray's footage and wanted to give him feedback.

Advertisement

"Raven goes, 'Hey, kid, I just watched your match from the other day at the arena. You're the sh–s but I think you got a future.' Thank you, sir," Ray re-enacted with a laugh.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.