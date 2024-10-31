Update On Tiffany Stratton's WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Status

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax has had to live with eyes in the back of her head for much of her reign, as Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton is always haunting the edges of the frame. Stratton's friendship with Jax has been one as rife with dissension as it has unity, as both women seemingly live by the old adage "keep your friends close and your enemies closer." In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Stratton revealed that she will be on hand for Jax's upcoming Crown Jewel Championship match against Liv Morgan.

"I can say that I am going to be in Saudi Arabia," Stratton told Sports Illustrated, initially wishing to keep the information a surprise. Stratton claims that all of her reasoning for being there is above board, suggesting Jax has nothing to worry about. "I am going to have pretty new gear. I will be backstage. I will be cheering on Nia Jax, and that's all I'm going to say," Stratton hedged.

Jax is set to face Women's World Champion Morgan to determine the first Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Morgan will not have as many distractions as Jax, as Morgan attacked her chief rival Rhea Ripley on Tuesday, taking her out of action for the foreseeable future, while Jax will still have to worry about Stratton and her conspicuous new gear. Crown Jewel takes place on November 2 in Saudi Arabia with a special start time of 1pm ET.

