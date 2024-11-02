AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/1 - Queen Aminata Takes On Leila Grey, Top Flight & Action Andretti Face Dark Order

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 1, 2024, coming to you from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio!

Following her loss to Kamille on the October 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite", Queen Aminata will be returning to action as she collides with Leila Grey. Grey herself came up short to Anna Jay during last week's edition of "Rampage" in what was her first match on AEW programming since July.

As they and several other AEW roster members continue to feel the impact of the attacks at the hands of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir, Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds will have to refocus their sites tonight as they take on Darius Martin, Dante Martin, and Action Andretti. Elsewhere, Komander will be competing in his first match in AEW since the October 8 "Dynamite" Title Tuesday special when he goes one-on-one with Lio Rush.

After coming up short against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Rush and Dralistico look to score a win as they join forces with their fellow La Faccion Ingobernable stablemate The Beast Mortos to go head-to-head with The Butcher, BEEF, and JD Drake. Rush and Dralistico surely won't be the only ones looking to emerge victorious tonight, as BEEF came up short against The Beast Mortos last Friday on "Rampage".

Additionally, Taya Valkyrie will be competing in her first match on AEW since coming up short against Willow Nightingale on the September 27 episode of "Rampage" as she squares off with an opponent who has yet to be announced.